Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,395 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:SII opened at $40.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.