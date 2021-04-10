Credit Suisse AG Has $642,000 Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $10,823,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The First Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.00. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. Analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.64%.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

