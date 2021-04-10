Credit Suisse AG Has $666,000 Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 228.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $64.03 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $757.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

