Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,542,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Forrester Research stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $799.77 million, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

