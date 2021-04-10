Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after acquiring an additional 875,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $9,767,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth about $4,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.