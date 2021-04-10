Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE CS opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

