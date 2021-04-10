Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

