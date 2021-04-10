Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $115.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CREE. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. Cree has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

