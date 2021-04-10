CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.84.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $202.68 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

