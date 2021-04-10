Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.55.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $175.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.