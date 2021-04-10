Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,528.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $743,234.39 and $2,528.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00616143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.