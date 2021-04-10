Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 45,659 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPIX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. Analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

