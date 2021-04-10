Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $256.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

DASTY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.00.

DASTY stock opened at $227.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $232.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

