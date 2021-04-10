DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $562.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020354 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,456,788 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

