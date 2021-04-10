DeFi Bids Price Up 39.4% Over Last Week (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $70,835.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00053622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00021352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00082615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00607259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,434,910 coins and its circulating supply is 12,802,252 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

