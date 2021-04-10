DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.59 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 330.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.