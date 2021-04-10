DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 992.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after acquiring an additional 213,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,983,000 after acquiring an additional 181,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $283.33 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.57 and its 200 day moving average is $243.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.