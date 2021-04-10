DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $592.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.70 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $544.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

