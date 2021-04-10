DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIU opened at $36.40 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

