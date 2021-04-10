DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock worth $97,013,151. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.