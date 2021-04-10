Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

