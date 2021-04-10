Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $72.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

