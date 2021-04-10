Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Shares Gap Down to $43.46

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.46, but opened at $42.11. Deluxe shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 72 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,661,000 after acquiring an additional 390,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 334,857 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 76,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 51,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.