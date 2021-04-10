Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $502,402.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 411,082,436 coins and its circulating supply is 46,535,684 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

