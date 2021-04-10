Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

Get Cancom alerts:

COK opened at €48.45 ($57.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.42 and a 200 day moving average of €46.85.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.