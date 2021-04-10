Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TUIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $558.29 million for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. Research analysts predict that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

