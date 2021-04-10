Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

