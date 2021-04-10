Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.86 ($181.01).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €147.85 ($173.94) on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €138.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.17.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.