Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

