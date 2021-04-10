Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

