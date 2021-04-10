Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.