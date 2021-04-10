DEXTools Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and approximately $675,466.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,215,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.