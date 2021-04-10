DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get DHI Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 911,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.