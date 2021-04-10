Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $98.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after buying an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $17,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

