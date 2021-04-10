Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 202,663 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.