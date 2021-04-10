Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $107,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $46.93 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

