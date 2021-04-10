Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 142 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $110,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,838.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,624.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,945.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,212.12.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

