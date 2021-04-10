Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 830,222 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,862,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 830,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $110,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,149,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after buying an additional 194,926 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

NYSE:AU opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

