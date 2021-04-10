Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie cut Discovery from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.