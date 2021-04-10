district0x Price Down 1.4% This Week (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One district0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $182.78 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About district0x

DNT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

