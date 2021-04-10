Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Insider Alex Baldock Sells 173,233 Shares

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.84. Dixons Carphone plc has a 52-week low of GBX 62.01 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DC shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138.20 ($1.81).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

