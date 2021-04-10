Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Domo has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

