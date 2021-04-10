Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Domtar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:UFS opened at $37.51 on Friday. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,793.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $24,816,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 264,875 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

