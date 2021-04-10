DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stake Lessened by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $276,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,095 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

