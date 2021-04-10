Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

