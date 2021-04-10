Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Drive Shack were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DS stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

