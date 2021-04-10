Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.31 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00002923 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $54.31 million and $3.68 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.00300445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.48 or 0.00751022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,945.48 or 0.99373726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.82 or 0.00771828 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

