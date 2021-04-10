Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

