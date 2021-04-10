DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.92.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $208,212,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after buying an additional 573,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $24,767,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.