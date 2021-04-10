E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Nord/LB

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.66 ($12.54).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.90 ($11.65) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.09. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

